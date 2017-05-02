Marine Le Pen tries to broaden her mainstream appeal as crunch French election approaches

"Don't whistle at her, make her lose and make them vote", he advised his crowds.

May 1 is also Labor Day and traditionally celebrated by trade unions in France, and across most of Europe. This year, the main trade unions didn't manage to agree on a protest against the National Front like in 2002 when they all united against Jean-Marie Le Pen.

The main union, the CFDT (French Democratic Confederation of Labor) and the CGT (General Confederation of Labor) have called to stop Marine Le Pen in the second round, while FO (a far-left trade union called the General Confederation of Labor - Workers' Force) hasn't given any voting instructions.

In the latest poll conducted by OpinionWay for French financial newspaper Les Echos, Macron was leading with 61 percent of the vote against 39 percent for Marine Le Pen. The second round of the presidential election will be held on May 7.