Mark Cuban gives Trump a 'C-minus' on first 100 days

Billionaire tech entrepreneur and frequent Trump critic Mark Cuban told CNBC on Tuesday he gives the president a "C-minus" for his first 100 days in the White House.

"Economically, I like what he's doing," Cuban said on "Squawk Alley" from the sidelines of BTIG's 15th annual charity day in New York.

"[But] words matter, and I don't think he's figured that out yet," the Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" investor said.

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."