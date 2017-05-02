    ×

    Politics

    Mark Cuban gives Trump a 'C-minus' on first 100 days

    Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Dallas Mavericks basketball team, speaks at the 2017 South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Sunday, March 12, 2017.
    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Dallas Mavericks basketball team, speaks at the 2017 South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

    Billionaire tech entrepreneur and frequent Trump critic Mark Cuban told CNBC on Tuesday he gives the president a "C-minus" for his first 100 days in the White House.

    "Economically, I like what he's doing," Cuban said on "Squawk Alley" from the sidelines of BTIG's 15th annual charity day in New York.

    "[But] words matter, and I don't think he's figured that out yet," the Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" investor said.

    Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."