Microsoft just launched a clever sneak attack against Apple's MacBook

Here's the trick: Consumers who buy the Surface Laptop can pay a one-time $49 upgrade fee to move from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 Pro. That upgrade allows users to use any browser they want and cuts down the walled-garden approach to apps, too, which means you can install anything outside of the Windows app store.

In other words, Microsoft almost seemed to be disguising this device, slipping it under the radar as an educational product, when it's really going to go right after Apple's Macbook.

The Surface Laptop is half the price of Microsoft's larger Surface Book laptop, which was first released in 2015. That machine is more targeted at stealing MacBook Pro users, which puts the Surface Laptop square against Apple's entry-level machines.

It has all the hardware to compete, much more than what's required in a classroom. It runs on Intel's powerful Core i5 or Core i7 processors. That's enough muscle to run Adobe Photoshop and demanding applications, unlike Chromebooks.