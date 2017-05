A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are mixed after Monday's modest close. The two-day Fed meeting begins today and we'll also get the April auto sales numbers.

-The Atlanta Federal Reserve bank projects the U.S. economy will grow a robust 4.3 percent this quarter.

MOVING AMERICA

-United CEO Oscar Munoz will testify at a Congressional hearing today about overbooking practices.