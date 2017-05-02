New iPhone to pack wireless charging, JPMorgan says

Apple's next iPhone will support wireless charging, JPMorgan said in a note Tuesday.

JPMorgan's note focused on Broadcom but said the company's new wireless charging chip will be included in the next iPhone. The firm didn't say which models will pack the new functionality, though KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this year that all of Apple's new iPhones, including the expected iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 will offer wireless charging capabilities.

JPMorgan didn't specifically identify which wireless charging standard the new iPhone chips will support — Qi and PMA are the two main competitors in the space — though Broadcom sells chips that support both.

Earlier this year, however, Apple joined the Wireless Power Consortium, which backs the Qi standard. That doesn't necessarily mean Apple will support only Qi. Samsung is also a member of the consortium, and its Galaxy smartphones support Qi and PMA.

Broadcom's stock was up slightly in premarket trading Tuesday.

JPMorgan also said Apple's new iPhones will support Bluetooth 5.0, which allows Bluetooth accessories, such as headphones and speakers, to work at longer distances from an iPhone. It also allows multiple Bluetooth devices to be used at the same time. Theoretically, if Apple enables it, two users could watch a movie on an iPhone with two sets of Bluetooth headsets.

JPMorgan said Broadcom's "wireless charging win could add $500-$600M of annualized revenues to Broadcom's wireless business."