Soho House and NoMad team make dramatic splash into City of London

The teams behind prestigious lifestyle companies Soho House Group and Sydell Group have joined forces to bring a big sprinkling of Mayfair glamour to the City of London with their late April unveiling of The Ned.

The showstopper feature of the 11-floored building, originally built in 1924 by esteemed British architect Sir Edwin 'Ned' Lutyens for the Midland Bank, is the dazzling entrance hall which serves as a hub housing seven bars and restaurants and a stage for live performances in the midst of it all.

"The Ground Floor where everyone can come is pretty spectacular," says Soho House founder Nick Jones, citing it as his favorite space in the new venture and observing that no-one would design an equivalently grand space now as it would never get through a corporate boardroom.

"And I think that's the beauty of it - that there's a team of people who could see the vision of what it could be without constantly looking at the fact that it's never been done before," he added.

Jones' partner at The Ned is Andrew Zobler, founder of the Sydell Group, known for trendy U.S. hotel chains including NoMad, LINE and Freehand.