If you've ever wanted to live like nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige, now's your chance.

As seen on CNBC's "Power House," Blige's eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in Saddle River, New Jersey, is on the market for $8.8 million.

The luxe mega-home features everything from a private wine cellar to a custom-built chef's kitchen to an indoor basketball court.

Let's take a look inside.