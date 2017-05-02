VISIT CNBC.COM

The Profit

The Profit Small Business Week Marathon & Volcano Bay™ Sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort™ to experience the new Volcano Bay™ water theme park (opening May 25).

Starting 7p ET on Friday, May 5, watch The Profit Small Business Week Marathon and look for a secret code to be revealed during each episode. Once you see the secret code, enter it below and fill out the form with your personal information for a chance to win. You can enter once per hour for a total of seven entries during the marathon.

You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself, including:

  • Round-trip air transportation to Orlando, Florida
  • Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando
  • Accommodations on-site at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
  • Admission to Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal's Islands of Adventure™ theme parks, plus the new Universal's Volcano Bay™ water theme park – opening May 25
  • Tickets to Blue Man Group at Universal Orlando Resort™

Remember, there's a new code each hour, so keep watching for more chances to win – and good luck!

For more information on Universal Orlando Resort™ and for great deals on vacation packages, visit www.universalorlando.com!

Volcano Bay Images shown are conceptual representations, details are subject to change. Sapphire Falls Resort TM & © 2017 UCF Hotel Venture III. All Rights Reserved. © 2017 BMP. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2017 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to residents of the 50 US or DC who are 18 or older. Begins May 5, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. ET and ends May 6, 2017 at 2:00 A.M. ET. Limit 7 entries per person. To enter, and for Official Rules and prize details, go to prime.cnbc.com. Sponsors: CNBC and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

