Enter for a chance to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort™ to experience the new Volcano Bay™ water theme park (opening May 25).

Starting 7p ET on Friday, May 5, watch The Profit Small Business Week Marathon and look for a secret code to be revealed during each episode. Once you see the secret code, enter it below and fill out the form with your personal information for a chance to win. You can enter once per hour for a total of seven entries during the marathon.

You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself, including:

Round-trip air transportation to Orlando, Florida

Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando

Accommodations on-site at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Admission to Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal's Islands of Adventure™ theme parks, plus the new Universal's Volcano Bay™ water theme park – opening May 25

Tickets to Blue Man Group at Universal Orlando Resort™

Remember, there's a new code each hour, so keep watching for more chances to win – and good luck!