Trades to make in the slowing auto industry

The "Fast Money" traders discussed the slowing auto industry Tuesday, as the companies reported declining auto sale figures, signaling less demand for vehicles.

Trader Tim Seymour said he likes General Motors as the one to own because he said the pullback in auto sales is already priced into the stock.

Trader Guy Adami said he is weary of General Motors because the environment for the industry has mostly been positive in recent years, yet the automaker maintained a stock price below historic levels. GM stock is down 7 percent in the last 3 months and closed at $33.20 on Tuesday.

Adami also said "the downside in Ford looks potentially dramatic."

Ford's stock is down 11 percent in the last 3 months and closed at $10.92 per share on Tuesday.

