The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was higher at around 2.3342 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0158 percent. Debt yields move inversely to prices.

On the data front, Tuesday will see U.S. auto sales figures for April released. The number is expected to come in at an annual rate of 17.2 million, compared with March's annual rate of 16.6 million.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.83 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up around 0.6 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.05 a barrel, up around 0.4 percent.