After Trump calls for a government shutdown, White House pins the blame on Democrats

Just hours after President Donald Trump's tweeted a call for a "good 'shutdown'" of the U.S. government, the White House blamed his threat on Democrats.
In Tuesday morning tweets, the president contended that a bipartisan spending agreement — which funds the government through Sept. 30 — shows that Republicans must either get more senators elected or change the Senate's rules so they can push spending through with only a majority vote, rather than the 60 currently required. He then wrote that the country "needs a good 'shutdown' in September" to fix the "mess."
During a White House briefing about the budget deal Tuesday, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was asked repeatedly why Trump threatened a shutdown. He responded that it was Democratic lawmakers who wanted the government to close so they could "make this administration look like it couldn't function."