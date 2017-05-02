After Trump calls for a government shutdown, White House pins the blame on Democrats

The compromise bill Congress is expected to pass this week — which Trump is slated to sign into law — would fund the government through Sept. 30 and keep the government running beyond Friday's deadline. Trump on Tuesday threatened a shutdown beyond the September deadline, and Mulvaney said he had "no problem" with that scenario if it changes what he called "business as usual" in Congress.

"We've got a lot to do between now and September. I don't anticipate a shutdown in September, but if the Democrats aren't going to behave any better than they have in the last couple of

days, it may be inevitable," the budget director said.

Schumer and other Democrats spoke positively about the bipartisan deal Monday, because it did not include as much border security funding as Trump sought, among other things they highlighted. Republicans quickly flipped the script Tuesday, with Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Mulvaney talking up a $21 billion increase in defense spending and a rise in border security funding.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that almost no senators would support removing the legislative filibuster, which is the procedural tool that can be overcome only by a so-called supermajority of 60 votes.

Mulvaney contended that a "good" shutdown — as Trump described — would be one that "fixes" Washington. He added that closing the government is not "desirable" due to the potential for federal workers to have their pay withheld.