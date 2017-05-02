    ×

    Politics

    Congress reportedly sets aside $120 million for Trump family security

    • The spending bill Congress appears set to pass would put $120 million toward protecting President Donald Trump's family, according to The New York Times.
    • The Secret Service protects Trump's adult children during their travels.
    • Localities like New York City and Palm Beach County have had to cover extra costs since Trump took office.
    President Donald Trump is joined by US First Lady Melania Trump (2nd R front), his daughter Ivanka Trump (2nd L front) and her husband Jared Kushner (L front) during the presidential inaugural parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sitting in the second row (L-R) are Tiffany Trump, Lara Yunaska, and Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr.
    Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images
    A spending bill that Congress looks set to pass this week would put more than $120 million in new money toward Trump family security, The New York Times reported, citing legislation circulated Monday.

    It comes as the Secret Service and some localities have strained to cover the costs of protecting President Donald Trump and his family, including for the business or leisure travel of his adult children. Some Democrats have criticized the rising security costs for taxpayers.

    The first family travels frequently, ranging from business trips to Vancouver and Dubai by Trump's adult sons, to ski weekends in Colorado and British Columbia by Ivanka Trump, the Times reported.

    Roughly half of the funding would go to the Secret Service, according to the newspaper. It would cover costs while Trump is traveling and security money for Trump Tower in New York, where the president's wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, live.

    Most of the remaining funding could be used to pay back localities, the Times reported. New York City and Palm Beach County — where Trump frequently travels to his Mar-a-Lago resort — have borne extra costs since he took office.

