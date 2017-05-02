Congress reportedly sets aside $120 million for Trump family security

A spending bill that Congress looks set to pass this week would put more than $120 million in new money toward Trump family security, The New York Times reported, citing legislation circulated Monday.

It comes as the Secret Service and some localities have strained to cover the costs of protecting President Donald Trump and his family, including for the business or leisure travel of his adult children. Some Democrats have criticized the rising security costs for taxpayers.

The first family travels frequently, ranging from business trips to Vancouver and Dubai by Trump's adult sons, to ski weekends in Colorado and British Columbia by Ivanka Trump, the Times reported.

Roughly half of the funding would go to the Secret Service, according to the newspaper. It would cover costs while Trump is traveling and security money for Trump Tower in New York, where the president's wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, live.

Most of the remaining funding could be used to pay back localities, the Times reported. New York City and Palm Beach County — where Trump frequently travels to his Mar-a-Lago resort — have borne extra costs since he took office.

