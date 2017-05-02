Trump: The US government needs a good 'shutdown' if Senate rules don't change

President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to call for a government shutdown later this year in response to a bipartisan spending deal that looks set to pass Congress this week.

In tweets, the president contended that the bipartisan agreement — which funds the government through Sept. 30 — shows that Republicans should get more senators elected or change the Senate's rules so they can push spending through with only a majority vote, rather than 60 votes. He then wrote that the country "needs a good 'shutdown' in September" to fix what he called a "mess."

The tweets came after Congress reached a compromise deal to keep the government open that they appear set to pass with Trump's signature this week. The deal did not include funding for a wall on the Southern border, which Trump initially called for, and includes less money for border security and defense than Trump sought, as well, according to NBC News.

Republicans need Democratic votes to pass the spending bill even though they control both chambers of Congress.

Just last week, Trump blamed Democrats for what he called a desire to shut down the government, a charge that Democratic leaders denied. He called the possibility of national parks getting closed "terrible."

Since he took office in January, Trump has faced hurdles in pushing his broad agenda, most notably replacing the Affordable Care Act, as he hits the realities of the government's legislative branch. In a Fox News interview Friday, he called congressional rules "archaic."

Earlier this year, Senate Republicans voted to end the filibuster on Supreme Court nominees, allowing them to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch with only a majority vote. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he did not want to kill the 60-vote threshold needed to stop filibusters on most legislation, according to Politico.