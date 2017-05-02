Twilio shares plunged 30 percent in extended trading after the software developer gave a forecast for second-quarter and full-year revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates.

Revenue in the period ending June will be between $85.5 million and $87.5 million, while sales for 2017 will be as high as $362 million.

Analysts were projecting $87.8 million for the second quarter and $370 million for the year, according to FactSet.

It's already been a rough eight months for Twilio shareholders. The stock rallied following the company's IPO in June, but then tanked starting in September as investors dealt with the prospects of slowing growth and continued losses.

Twilio's communications software is used by companies ranging from Uber and Airbnb to Nordstrom and Dell, helping them create secure messaging services between employees and customers.

As Brian White, an analyst at Drexel Hamilton, pointed out in a note to clients, Twilio's disappointing forecast was delivered even as the company reported better-than-expected additions in customer accounts.

The stock fell $10.14 to $23.80 after the close of regular trading. It now sells for less than it did after its first-day IPO pop.