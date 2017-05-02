Twitter's first-quarter earnings last week gave investors something to cheer about with users growing again and advertising engagement up on the platform. And while the company touts growth of its video content and livestreaming service, its ambitions should raise some eyebrows.

The social media site's CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Monday the first details of its plan for content that is always on.

"We want to be the first place that anyone hears of anything that's going on that matters to them," Dorsey said at an event in New York. "The first place where people hear of what matters."

Twitter announced 16 new deals on Monday including streaming sports and music concerts. Having targeted video around big events like sports or politics is one thing, but filling up 24 hours a day, every day with content, without it being low quality, could be a big challenge.

Content is king, and this phrase has never been truer than in today's world. Companies that once had nothing to do with video content now are all jumping in. For example, Apple with its plan to release comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke", or e-commerce giant Amazon's massive push with its Prime Video streaming service.