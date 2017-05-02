United CEO testifies to angry lawmakers: 'I have spent every day thinking about how we got here'

"This is a turning point for United," United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz said Tuesday during a hearing with the House Transportation Committee, where he was asked tough questions from a group of lawmakers.

"It is my mission to ensure we make the changes needed to provide our customers with the highest level of service and the deepest sense of respect," Munoz added. "Ultimately our actions will speak louder than words."

The hearing was held to discuss oversight of U.S. airline customer service, following a public relations nightmare for United when a passenger was dragged off an overbooked plane for refusing to give up his seat.

The company has since announced that Munoz will no longer take over as chairman of United's board in 2018, as was planned.

"For the last three weeks, I have spent every day thinking about how we got here," Munoz told the committee. "As CEO, that is my responsibility. ... We need to do a better job of solving problems in the moment."

United recently settled with the injured passenger, Dr. David Dao, and has issued a number of policy changes. Munoz has spoken up in media interviews and has sent his own memos to United's customers, apologizing and promising changes that he says will improve service.

Representatives of Southwest Airlines, Alaska Air, American Airlines and an aviation consultant for the Consumers Union also were at the hearing.

The committee chairman, Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., opened the hearing by saying Congress will take action if airlines do not act, and he warned that they "would not like the outcome." He said the airlines owe the public answers. "Something is broken," Shuster said.

As soon as the hearing began, users on social media were quick to criticize United and Munoz, as many have been doing for the past few weeks.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday that President Donald Trump would not, at this point, weigh in on whether new airline regulations are needed.

"I'll leave it up to Congress to decide whether it's appropriate to address this legislatively," Spicer told reporters. "Once there was a piece of legislation, then we could have an opportunity to weigh in."

Southwest announced last week it will stop overbooking passengers altogether. Alaska Airlines told the committee Tuesday that it's considering changes to its overbooking policy, but American Airlines has said it has no plans to end the practice.

Munoz has further defended the policy of overbooking, saying it helps the airline better serve passengers.

