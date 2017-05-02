    ×

    Apple leads Nasdaq to record high ahead of earnings; Fed kicks off 2-day meeting

    U.S. equities traded mixed on Tuesday as Apple led the Nasdaq composite to a record high.

    The Nasdaq hit an intraday record of 6,102.72, with shares of Apple also hitting a new high, before turning lower. Apple's stock also had the most positive impact on the Nasdaq 100 index, which also reached a record high.

    The Dow Jones industrial average held about 10 points higher, with Boeing and Apple contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 erased gains, with consumer discretionary leading decliners, after opening higher.

    Apple is set to report fiscal second-quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday. One of the key metrics investors will be watching out for in those earnings are iPhone sales.

    The tech giant makes most of its money from iPhones — and even if it meets estimates of 52 million, that's not a lot more than the 51 million it reported a year ago.

    Wall Street also kept an eye on the Federal Reserve, with the central bank kicking off a two-day monetary policy meeting.

    The Fed, however, is not expected to shift monetary policy when their meeting concludes. Market expectations for a rate hike following this meeting are just 4.8 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    That said, investors will be looking for more clues about the Fed's plan to unwind its massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

    "The FOMC has always encountered turbulence when trying to 'land the plane.' Reducing an inventory of $4.5T of fixed income securities to something far more stable presents the biggest challenge of the most protracted and complex tightening cycle facing the central bank since its founding in 1913," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note to clients.

    The U.S. central bank raised rates at its March meeting, pushing the overnight funds rate to a target range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent.

    Investors also looked ahead to a slew of economic data due later this week, including the April jobs report, which is due Friday.

    "We have some more data later this week, so I'd expect [relative] volatility to pick up in the coming days," said Matt Weller, senior market analyst at Faraday Research.

    Equities closed mixed on Monday after a brief shock stemming from President Donald Trump's comments on breaking up the big banks. In an interview with Bloomberg, Trump said he was "looking at that right now."

    Stocks declined sharply after Trump's remarks but managed to rebound.

    Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, hit its lowest level since February 2007 on Monday, falling as low as 9.90.

    "That seems pretty alarming, but if you look beyond the headlines, the Vix sustained those levels for most of 2004 and 2005," said Faraday's Weller. "So it may not be indicative that a top is near."

    In economic news, U.S. automakers will be releasing monthly sales numbers throughout the day.

    Earnings season continued, with Mondelez and Gilead Sciences set to report after the bell.

    —CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Apple, WebMD, Weight Watchers, Devon Energy, Etsy, Gilead Sciences, Newfield Exploration, Anadarko Petroleum, Cummins, Allstate, Becton Dickinson

    April vehicle sales

    Two-day Fed meeting begins

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Facebook, Time Warner, Volkswagen, AIG, Kraft Heinz, MetLife, Tesla Motors, Avis Budget, Tableau Software, Pioneer Natural Resources, Yamana Gold, Estee Lauder, Southern Co, Garmin, Sprint, Wellcare Health, Molson Coors Brewing, Humana, Cheesecake Factory, Fitbit, MetLife, Groupon

    8:15 a.m. ADP payrolls

    9:45 a.m. Services PMI

    10:00 a.m. ISM non-manufacturing

    2:00 p.m. Fed decision

    Thursday

    Earnings: A-B InBev, Occidental Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Adidas, Kellogg, Viacom, Beazer Homes, AMC Networks, Siemens, Dunkin Brands, Chesapeake Energy, Marathon Oil, Allscripts Healthcare, El Pollo Loco, Shake Shack, PerkinElmer, Zynga, Zillow, Wageworks, DeVry Education, CBS, Activision Blizzard, Herbalife

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Trade deficit

    8:30 a.m. Productivity

    8:30 a.m. Unit labor costs

    10:00 a.m. Factory orders

    Friday

    Earnings: TransCanada, Cognizant Tech, Moody's, Cigna, CenterPoint

    8:30 a.m. Nonfarm payrolls

    3:00 p.m. Consumer credit

    11:30 Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer at Hoover Institution Monetary Policy Conference

    12:45 a.m. San Francisco Fed President John Williams

    1:30 p.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on panel at Hoover Institution

    1:30 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen in webcast from Brown University at event on 125 Years of Women at Brown

