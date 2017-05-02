Apple leads Nasdaq to record high ahead of earnings; Fed kicks off 2-day meeting

U.S. equities traded mixed on Tuesday as Apple led the Nasdaq composite to a record high.

The Nasdaq hit an intraday record of 6,102.72, with shares of Apple also hitting a new high, before turning lower. Apple's stock also had the most positive impact on the Nasdaq 100 index, which also reached a record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average held about 10 points higher, with Boeing and Apple contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 erased gains, with consumer discretionary leading decliners, after opening higher.

Apple is set to report fiscal second-quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday. One of the key metrics investors will be watching out for in those earnings are iPhone sales.

The tech giant makes most of its money from iPhones — and even if it meets estimates of 52 million, that's not a lot more than the 51 million it reported a year ago.

Wall Street also kept an eye on the Federal Reserve, with the central bank kicking off a two-day monetary policy meeting.

The Fed, however, is not expected to shift monetary policy when their meeting concludes. Market expectations for a rate hike following this meeting are just 4.8 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.