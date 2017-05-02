Apple leads Nasdaq to record high ahead of earnings; Fed kicks off 2-day meeting

U.S. equities traded mixed on Tuesday as Apple led the Nasdaq composite to a record high.
The Nasdaq hit an intraday record of 6,102.72, with shares of Apple also hitting a new high, before turning lower. Apple's stock also had the most positive impact on the Nasdaq 100 index, which also reached a record high.
The Dow Jones industrial average held about 10 points higher, with Boeing and Apple contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 erased gains, with consumer discretionary leading decliners, after opening higher.
Apple is set to report fiscal second-quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday. One of the key metrics investors will be watching out for in those earnings
The tech giant makes most of its money from iPhones — and even if it meets estimates of 52 million, that's not a lot more than the 51 million it reported a year ago.
Wall Street also kept an eye on the Federal Reserve, with the central bank kicking off a two-day monetary policy meeting.
The Fed, however, is not expected to shift monetary policy when their meeting concludes. Market expectations for a rate hike following this meeting are just 4.8 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.