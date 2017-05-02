Wall Street remains divided as the Nasdaq outperforms the Dow and S&P 500

President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during an afternoon telephone call, according to the White House. The House Intelligence Committee holds a hearing today on Russian election meddling. (The Hill)

North Korea is warning that American bomber flights in a joint drill with South Korea's air force could push the Korean Peninsula to the brink of nuclear war. (Reuters)

The White House is pursuing a twisting path in Congress, yielding to Democratic demands on spending to avoid a government shutdown, while pushing a GOP health-care bill with an uncertain future. (WSJ)

Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior advisor, did not identify in government financial disclosures that he's currently a part-owner of a real estate finance startup, according to securities filings. (WSJ)

The Trump administration, looking to make its first major imprint on U.S. banking regulators, is preparing to replace Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry as chief overseer of federally chartered banks. (WSJ)

Trump, for the first time as president, said aloud he's considering breaking up the nation's biggest banks. Of course, that was a major theme on the campaign trail, but this time seemed different. (NY Times)

Goldman Sachs (GS), seeking growth beyond its elite Wall Street turf, is moving to finance corporate takeovers, lend against mansions and make personal loans. (WSJ)

Dealing with pressure to lower costs to clients, Morgan Stanley (MS) is cutting commissions on trades involving stocks, ETFs and annuities, capping them at 2.5 percent of the trade's value. (Reuters)

United (UAL) CEO Oscar Munoz faces tough questions at a hearing before a House transportation committee this morning, following the fallout from the forcible removal of a passenger from an overbooked flight. (USA Today)

A tentative contract deal was reached between Hollywood screenwriters and producers early this morning, avoiding a strike that could have crippled TV and film production and hurt the wider California economy. (AP)

Theranos settled a lawsuit alleging the once-daring startup and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, defrauded a San Francisco hedge fund into making a $96.1 million investment through "a series of lies." (WSJ)

Infosys is joining a growing list of international firms that are pledging their support for American jobs. The Indian outsourcing firm announced today it's creating 10,000 jobs in America over the next two years. (CNBC)

Twitter (TWTR) struck a deal with the WNBA to stream 20 games per year over the next few seasons. Twitter also announced other new and expanded relationships in sports, entertainment, and news. (CNBC)