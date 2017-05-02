Watch: President Trump speaks following call for 'shutdown'

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump gives remarks Tuesday as the Air Force Academy football team visits the White House.

The president may address the government spending bill that appears set to get approved this week to avoid a government shutdown.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump appeared to call for a government shutdown later this year in response to the bipartisan deal.

Read more: Trump: The US government needs a good 'shutdown' if Senate rules don't change