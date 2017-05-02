Watch: DHS Secretary Kelly and White House's Mulvaney discuss funding bill

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing Tuesday following President Donald Trump's call for a "shutdown" in September.

Trump lashed out about Senate rules in a pair of tweets Tuesday morning as he digested the bipartisan funding deal that is expected to keep the government running this week. He said the U.S. "needs" a "good 'shutdown'" when the funding plan would expire in September to fix what he called a "mess."

Trump later Tuesday cast the "hotly-contested" budget as a win for the White House, highlighting a military funding increase without a corresponding rise in non-defense spending and a boost in funding for border security.

