Watch: United CEO Munoz on the hotseat with House Transportation Committee

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30, ET.]

United Continental Holdings CEO Oscar Munoz and other airlines' representatives will testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at a hearing about US airline customer service.

United recently settled with a passenger whom security agents forcibly dragged off an overbooked plane. The resulting viral video of Dr. David Dao's removal prompted United to issue a slew of policy changes and several apologies.

The company also announced that Munoz would no longer take over as chairman of United's board in 2018, as was previously planned.

