    Watch: United CEO Munoz on the hotseat with House Transportation Committee

    [The stream is slated to start at 9:30, ET.]

    United Continental Holdings CEO Oscar Munoz and other airlines' representatives will testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at a hearing about US airline customer service.

    United recently settled with a passenger whom security agents forcibly dragged off an overbooked plane. The resulting viral video of Dr. David Dao's removal prompted United to issue a slew of policy changes and several apologies.

    The company also announced that Munoz would no longer take over as chairman of United's board in 2018, as was previously planned.

    Read more from CNBC:
    United will now offer up to $10,000 for passengers who give up their seat on an overbooked flight

