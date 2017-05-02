Dear class of 2017: Brace yourself—life isn't fair and neither is business

Life isn't fair and neither is business. You can do all the right things, have the best product and the best price, you can be at the right place at the right time and even in the right markets and still not get a pay-off. That's why many college graduates this spring will work at Starbucks after receiving their much anticipated diploma.

And that's why I'm telling you that to make it big, to be successful, you have to have serious, serious commitment — because life will serve up some lessons you don't expect or want.

The reality on this planet is that life is good for a lot of people but it's bad for too many people, and it's great for just a select few. You hear about the terrible, but what you don't hear about is how good it is for so many people until it's not good for them anymore.

In my own life, in my own business, I had things happen to me that were not fair. I didn't think they were fair at the time. In fact, I didn't imagine those disappointments could ever happen to me, and I was not prepared for them.

That's why I'm trying to prepare you right now.