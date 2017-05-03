With US stocks at record highs, here's why you should look to the Gulf for returns

Things are brighter than they seem in the U.S. 3 Hours Ago | 02:18

The Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), a private investment company with $5 billion in assets under management, told CNBC on Wednesday that its multi-million dollar fund was focused on Middle Eastern economies over the U.S.

"From a risk-reward perspective, we would shy away from the U.S. market and rather look at the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) markets, which have repriced significantly over the past two years since the oil price crash," said ADFG CEO Jassim Al Seddiqi.

His comments come amid a flood of concern over President Donald Trump's policies that have fanned fears about the U.S. economy and financial markets. But Al Seddiqi was quick to dismiss those worries.

"I believe the U.S. market is going to stabilize and perhaps re-price a little, especially with increased interest rates in the coming future, but I don't really see a disaster coming."

For now, ADFG's fund remains concentrated on its immediate region, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, according to Al Seddiqi.