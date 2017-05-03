After-hours buzz: SQ, DATA, FIT & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Square shares climbed over 5 percent in extended trading Wednesday after the company beat analysts' expectations in its first quarter. The payment services company reported a loss of 4 cents per share while a loss of 8 cents per share was expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue was also a beat, with $451 million expected by analysts, while Square reported $462 million for the quarter.

Shares of Tableau soared over 8 percent after the software company reported a loss better than analyst expectations. The company reported a loss of 3 cents per share, while a loss of 11 cents per share was expected by Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue was a slight miss for the company. Tableau reported revenue at $200 million versus an expectation of $201 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Avis Budget tumbled 7 percent after the rental car company missed first-quarter performance expectations. The company reported a loss of 94 cents per share while Wall Street expected a loss of 52 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue of for the company came in at $1.84 billion per share while $1.88 billion was expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates

Shares of Fitbit jumped 7 percent after the wearable electronic company reported a loss that was better than analyst expectations. The company reported a loss of 15 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 18 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue was also above expectations for the first quarter. Fitbit reported $299 million in revenue, while analyst expected $281 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.