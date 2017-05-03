Apple CEO Tim Cook says 'services are on a tear' in China

Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Jim Cramer that Apple's Mac business grew by 20 percent in China during the quarter, and Apple saw other promising indicators in the market. The Apple Watch "grew nicely," Cook said, while the "services [business] is on a tear there."

"Chinese developers have done a great job delivering apps people really want," Cook said. "There are a whole set of things that are going really well, we just have to get them all together."

Cook also commented briefly in another segment about iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus sales, again reiterating that discussions about a new model may be pushing consumers to wait on their upgrades.

