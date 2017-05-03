Apple's Tim Cook has 'missed opportunity' with share buybacks by not waiting for Trump's tax reform

Apple boss Tim Cook has been criticized for missing a trick by carrying out a share buyback before the introduction of Donald Trump's tax repatriation plan.
Apple posted quarterly earnings revenue of $52.9 billion Tuesday. The figure was just shy of expectations, but the firm appeased investors with an increased quarterly dividend of $0.63.
The firm also upped its buyback program by $35 billion and plans to spend a total of $210 billion buying back its stock by the end of March 2019.
This is all made possible by Apple's $256.8 billion cash hoard but one investor thinks Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook, could have done better.