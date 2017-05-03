Asian markets were mixed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its hawkish bent overnight failed to boost Wall Street much.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.07 percent, weighed by declines in resources plays.

In South Korea, the Kospi was up 0.44 percent after being closed on Wednesday.

Japan's markets were closed for the Greenery Day holiday.

Among Australian resources plays, Rio Tinto dropped 1.41 percent, BHP Billiton fell 0.82 percent Fortescue lost 2.97 percent and Newcrest shed 1.62 percent.

Tony Farnham, economic strategist at Patersons, said in a note Thursday morning, "most base metal prices were torched in Wednesday LME trading, with spot copper, nickel and zinc prices dropping by more than 3 percent on the day."

The Fed concluded its two-day policy meeting Wednesday afternoon, giving a positive assessment of the U.S. economy while keeping rates unchanged, as was widely expected.