    Asian markets were mixed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its hawkish bent overnight failed to boost Wall Street much.

    Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.07 percent, weighed by declines in resources plays.

    In South Korea, the Kospi was up 0.44 percent after being closed on Wednesday.

    Japan's markets were closed for the Greenery Day holiday.

    Among Australian resources plays, Rio Tinto dropped 1.41 percent, BHP Billiton fell 0.82 percent Fortescue lost 2.97 percent and Newcrest shed 1.62 percent.

    Tony Farnham, economic strategist at Patersons, said in a note Thursday morning, "most base metal prices were torched in Wednesday LME trading, with spot copper, nickel and zinc prices dropping by more than 3 percent on the day."

    The Fed concluded its two-day policy meeting Wednesday afternoon, giving a positive assessment of the U.S. economy while keeping rates unchanged, as was widely expected.

    In a statement, the Fed's policymaking committee did express some misgivings about the U.S. economy growing just 0.7 percent in the first quarter, but added they see the weakness as "transitory."

    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, shot up on the news, rising as high as 99.394, compared with around 99 in Asia trade Wednesday.
    At 7:35 a.m. HK/SIN, it was at 99.361.

    Sean Gallup | Getty Images

    "The dollar has moved higher on the back of the FOMC statement because investors are buying the Fed's hawkish view and they believe that the weakness in the economic data is transitory only," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, said in a note.

    "We do think that the dollar could fall below the level of 98 if the U.S. nonfarm payroll data (due Friday) undershoot the expectations. That is without any doubt the major element which is sticking out for traders."

    In the U.S. on Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average closed 8.01 points higher, or 0.04 percent, at 20,957.90.

    The S&P 500 fell 3.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to end at 2,388.13 and the Nasdaq pulled back 22.82 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 6,072.55.

