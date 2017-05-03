VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and 3 other self-made millionaires on how to be a better manager

Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon
Getty Images
Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon

Being an inspirational leader and manager isn't an easy task. In fact, about half of all employees end up quitting a job because of having a bad manager, a Gallup poll found in 2015.

But there are some ways to combat that, according to some of the most successful self-made millionaires around, including Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett.

Their main advice: Take care of yourself first.

Here are five tips to live by if you want to be a better leader at work and inspire your employees every day at the office:

How to make it on Shark Tank, according to entrepreneurs who've been there
How to get on 'Shark Tank,' according to those who have been there   

1. Use your time wisely, says "Shark Tank's" Barbara Corcoran

To be more effective, real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran says that planning ahead and time management are key.

"Too much on your plate gets in the way of building the business you dreamed of having when you first started out," she says. "Lucky for all of us, time is reliably fair and doles out 24 hours a day to everyone, but it's how you make the most of it that really counts."

By making careful use of your own time as a manager, you'll have more time to tend to the needs of your employees.

Amazon's first employee shares what he learned from Jeff Bezos
Amazon's first employee shares what he learned from Jeff Bezos   

2. Get enough sleep, says Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Too little sleep will throw anyone off their game. It's little surprise that those who are sleep-deprived are less productive, according to Harvard Medical School.

Jeff Bezos, however, makes it a priority to be well-rested. "Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me, and I try hard to make that a priority," he tells Thrive Global. "For me, that's the needed amount to feel energized and excited."

3. Commit to your role, says motivational speaker Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone has amassed millions in personal wealth because of his drive and dedication to his work. His advice is to give 100 percent of yourself to the role or task at hand.

"The best business advice I've ever been given was from my mother, who was never actually in business," he tells CNBC. "She said, 'The best investment you will ever make is in yourself. It's a-no lose deal. It will always give you a return. Nobody can take it from you. It's yours.'"

Mark Cuban: If I lost everything and had to start over, here's what I would do
Mark Cuban: If I lost everything and had to start over, here's what I would do   

4. Dream bigger, says billionaire Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban had some advice for fellow "Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec when the two had a conversation over lunch. The gist: Always aim higher and reach for bigger goals in life.

It's advice that apparently meant a lot to Herjavec.

"[Cuban] looks and me says 'You know? You're a good guy. And so I'm going to give you a piece of advice. You have to dream bigger,'" Herjavec says.

"You're always trying to protect your downside, think about the upside."

That sort of optimism and goal-setting as a manager can help your achieve as a team as well.

5. Surround yourself with good people, says Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, the No.2 richest person in the world, shared important advice that could easily translate to budding leaders: Be with people who share your values and push you to achieve.

"You want to associate with people who are the kind of person you'd like to be. You'll move in that direction," Buffett says. "And the most important person by far in that respect is your spouse. I can't overemphasize how important that is."

Warren Buffett made $53,000 by age 17
Warren Buffett made $53,000 by age 17   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...