Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and 3 other self-made millionaires on how to be a better manager

4. Dream bigger, says billionaire Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban had some advice for fellow "Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec when the two had a conversation over lunch. The gist: Always aim higher and reach for bigger goals in life.
It's advice that apparently meant a lot to Herjavec.
"[Cuban] looks and me says 'You know? You're a good guy. And so I'm going to give you a piece of advice. You have to dream bigger,'" Herjavec says.
"You're always trying to protect your downside, think about the upside."
That sort of optimism and goal-setting as a manager can help your achieve as a team as well.
5. Surround yourself with good people, says Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett, the No.2 richest person in the world, shared important advice that could easily translate to budding leaders: Be with people who share your values and push you to achieve.
"You want to associate with people who are the kind of person you'd like to be. You'll move in that direction," Buffett says. "And the most important person by far in that respect is your spouse. I can't overemphasize how important that is."