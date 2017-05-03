Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and 3 other self-made millionaires on how to be a better manager

Being an inspirational leader and manager isn't an easy task. In fact, about half of all employees end up quitting a job because of having a bad manager, a Gallup poll found in 2015.

But there are some ways to combat that, according to some of the most successful self-made millionaires around, including Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett.

Their main advice: Take care of yourself first.

Here are five tips to live by if you want to be a better leader at work and inspire your employees every day at the office: