CNBC’s Managing Asia Relaunches With New Look To Mark 20th Anniversary

Flagship programme's 800th episode features DBS Group's Peter Seah

SINGAPORE, 4 May 2017 – CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, today relaunched its longest-running feature show Managing Asia with a fresh new look to mark its 20th anniversary in the month of May.

CNBC's flagship interview programme in Asia will kick off its 20th anniversary with guest Mr Peter Seah, Chairman of DBS Group and Singapore Airlines on Managing Asia's 800th episode that will premiere on Friday, 5 May.

Hosted by award-winning anchor Christine Tan, other guests scheduled to appear on Managing Asia this month include Mr Ronnie Chan, Chairman of Hang Lung Group; Mr Suh Kyung-Bae, Chairman and CEO of AmorePacific; and Mr Liew Mun Leong, Chairman of Surbana-Jurong and Changi Airport Group.

As part of the month long celebration, CNBC is going into its archives to find and publish a collection of quotes from top business leaders over the years, interview snippets since 1997 and articles focusing on how businesses in Asia have evolved over the years. The content-rich initiative also aims to put the spotlight on how business leadership in Asia has and will continue to be resilient to the economic and geopolitical challenges from within the region and around the world.

Michael Kearns, VP International Digital and Head of News and Programming APAC at CNBC said: "Managing Asia has borne witness to and chronicled Asia's phenomenal economic rise over the past 20 years through the eyes of the region's most dynamic business leaders. More than any other programme, it has captured the inspirations and aspirations of the visionaries, the disruptors and the titans who have shaped Asia's economy. This remarkable anniversary is an opportunity for us to celebrate Managing Asia's unmatched record of newsmaking interviews and to showcase the leaders of today and tomorrow."

For more information, go to http://www.cnbc.com/managing-asia/

