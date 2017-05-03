Cramer Remix: What you need to know about Facebook’s post-earnings pullback

Finally, Cramer sat down with Apple CEO Tim Cook for a wide-ranging interview about earnings, new projects, and Apple's role in job creation.
Wall Street got worked up about iPhone sales weakness in Apple's second quarter earnings report, but Cook said the cause was quite simple.
"It's that there are more rumors floating and more press articles and mentions of new things, and when that happens, a percentage of people delay," Cook told Cramer on Wednesday.
The CEO said that that the widespread leaks hit business particularly hard in China, where it is culturally popular to buy the newest gadgets.
Cook also revealed that Apple will start a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing jobs in the United States.
"We're announcing it today. So you're the first person I'm telling," Cook told Cramer on Wednesday. "Well, not the first person because we've talked to a company that we're going to invest in already," he said, adding that Apple will announce the first investment later in May.
The fund comes as the president has made bringing back manufacturing jobs a big part of his agenda, and it fits into Apple's larger effort to create jobs across its spectrum, from its own employees to app developers to its suppliers.
In Cramer's lightning round, he rattled off his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:
Exact Sciences: "What can I say, it's for real. It's obviously real, it just moved up $5. At any pullback I like it because it's a game changer."
Lockheed Martin: "No, it's not a sell. But you know what, I'm losing enthusiasm for it. I'm liking General Dynamics and Raytheon."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com