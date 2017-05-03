Cramer Remix: What you need to know about Facebook’s post-earnings pullback

Cramer also looked into a secular trend that he believes can weather everything from a Fed hike to a market-rattling Trump tweet.

"You know what theme is proving to have the most staying power this quarter?" the "Mad Money" host asked. "The need to be totally vain and look your selfie-best no matter what the circumstances."

That theme is what Cramer thinks drove cosmetic giant Estee Lauder's stellar quarter, which showed growth across the board, especially in China.

The company, led by Fabrizio Freda, is putting itself at the center of the selfie-ready generation, drawing Instagram- and Facebook-happy teenagers to its once-exclusive products.

"The company's figured out a masterful gameplan, selling its merchandise in new outlets like e-commerce, as well as cheaper stores where you might not expect to find such a high-end portfolio of brands," Cramer said. "I think that means the stock may still be a buy, even as it's run up 37 percent for the year."

Cramer also sat down with Clorox CEO Benno Dorer on Wednesday to hear more about how the company beat revenue estimates in its earnings report, something the CEO attributed to innovation.

"Innovation keeps us young. And I think that sets us apart from any of our peers today, that we have a lot of innovation in an environment that I would characterize as innovation-starved," Dorer said.

Dorer added that while other companies raise capital to buy back stock and generate value that way, Clorox's management prides itself on going against the grain.

"We're going zig where many other companies are going zag. What we are doing is we're leaning hard into cost savings and productivity programs to generate funds, but then we're taking those funds and we're reinvesting them into the business. And we're doing that with discipline so we have strong returns, and that's what delivers the strong sales growth that we have," Dorer said.