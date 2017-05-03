Cramer reveals two rival forces pushing an anxious market higher   

From industrial giants to health care players to the banks, earnings have been stronger than expected practically across the board, which suggests to Cramer that those sectors are ignoring the otherwise sluggish economic data.

"The fact that their stocks aren't hostage to our country's gross domestic product, as they maybe should be, is no fault of anyone other than the bean counters, who I'd contend just aren't factoring in the incredible business creation that I'm seeing out here. These stories are bigger than America's GDP growth, or lack thereof," he said.

Despite the Street's less-than-positive reactions to Apple's earnings, Cramer said that the tech giant is one of many profit drivers poised to succeed despite a slow economy.

"Profitable and growing companies are everywhere the eye can see," Cramer said. "We see that in the stock market, even if it doesn't show up in the aggregate Labor Department or Commerce Department [numbers], or PMIs or retail sales numbers or personal consumption figures."

And though the Fed has yet to meet expectations of two rate hikes in 2017, Cramer said that the increases should not worry the market's outperformers.

"You may think that it's all going to end in tears when the Fed starts raising rates in earnest if we get a strong jobs number on Friday. But the bottom line is that the Fed is reacting to the lump sum numbers, and as long as they don't come out here to Silicon Valley ... to hold their meetings, then we'll only be bound by the ingenuity of these companies, not the Fed, not the president, not Congress, which is real good news for business and excellent news for the stock market itself," the "Mad Money" host said.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com