    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Slow and steady wins the race in pharma

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Merck & Co: "Look I like Merck's quarter but it's a slow and steady wins the race tortoise."

    Exact Sciences: "What can I say, it's for real. It's obviously real, it just moved up $5. At any pullback I like it because it's a game changer."

    Lockheed Martin: "No, it's not a sell. But you know what, I'm losing enthusiasm for it. I'm liking General Dynamics and Raytheon."

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MRK
    ---
    EXAS
    ---
    LMT
    ---
    GD
    ---
    RTN
    ---