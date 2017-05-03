Cramer's lightning round: Slow and steady wins the race in pharma

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Merck & Co: "Look I like Merck's quarter but it's a slow and steady wins the race tortoise."

Exact Sciences: "What can I say, it's for real. It's obviously real, it just moved up $5. At any pullback I like it because it's a game changer."

Lockheed Martin: "No, it's not a sell. But you know what, I'm losing enthusiasm for it. I'm liking General Dynamics and Raytheon."

