Early movers: AAPL, ADP, EL, GRMN, HUM, DLPH, YUM, MDLZ & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Apple — Apple reported quarterly profit of $2.10 per share, eight cents a share above estimates. Apple's revenue missed forecasts, however, and investors are also focusing on lower-than-expected shipments of iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. Apple did announce a 10.5 percent dividend increase and a $35 billion addition to its stock buyback program.

Automatic Data Processing — The provider of human resources services beat Street forecasts by eight cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.31 per share. Revenue was just slightly shy of estimates. The company called a drop in new business bookings "disappointing," but remains optimistic about the rest of the year.

Estee Lauder — The cosmetics company earned an adjusted 91 cents per share for its latest quarter, 18 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also exceeding forecasts, aided by strong demand for its makeup brands.

Garmin — The wearable fitness device maker came in seven cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 52 cents per share. Revenue was above the Street's outlook, as well. The fitness segment posted a decline from a year earlier, but Garmin saw double-digit growth in its marine, aviation, and outdoor businesses.

Humana — The health insurer earned an adjusted $2.75 per share for its latest quarter, 25 cents a share above estimates. The beat came on the strength of member additions to its Medicare Advantage business.

Delphi Automotive — The automotive parts maker came in 13 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of $1.59 per share. Revenue also beat forecasts as sales rose in all its regions. Delphi announced it would spin off its powertrain business as a separate company.

Yum Brands — Yum reported quarterly profit of 65 cents per share, five cents a share above estimates. Same-restaurant sales increased at Taco Bell and KFC, although they declined at Pizza Hut.

Mondelez International — Mondelez beat estimates by three cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 53 cents per share. The snack maker's revenue also beat Street forecasts, however Mondelez CEO Irene Rosenfeld told CNBC that first-quarter demand in the U.S. was weak.

Gilead Sciences — Gilead fell five cents a share shy of consensus estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.23 per share. The biotech company's revenue also fell short of excpectations , pressured by a drop in the number of patients treated with its hepatitis C drugs.

Twilio — Twilio lost four cents per share for its latest quarter, a loss that was two cents a share smaller than analysts were anticipating. The cloud software company's revenue did beat estimates, but the company gave weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter and the full year.

Etsy — Etsy reported a breakeven quarter, compared to analysts' forecasts of a one cent per share profit. The online craft products company also missed on the top line, and the company also announced that CEO Chad Dickerson is being replaced after six years by former American Express executive Josh Silverman.

Weight Watchers — Weight Watchers lost one cent per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the four cents per share that analysts had been forecasting. The weight loss company's revenue beat estimates and it raised its full-year forecast as subscribership roles increased.

Akamai Technologies — Akamai reported quarterly profit of 69 cents per share, two cents a share better than estimates. Revenue also beat Street forecasts, however the provider of internet content delivery technology gave a weak current-quarter and full-year forecast, despite increasing demand for its cloud security services.

FireEye — FireEye lost nine cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the consensus estimate of a 26 cents per share loss. The cybersecurity firm's revenue beat estimates, as subscriptions to its security services rose.

First Solar — First Solar earned 25 cents per share for its latest quarter, surprising analysts who had anticipated a 13 cents per share loss. The solar equipment maker saw revenue vastly exceed estimates, and it raised its 2017 guidance based on anticipated sales of several projects.

Frontier Communications — Frontier lost 11 cents per share for its first quarter, more than double the consensus estimate of a five cents per share loss. The communications services company's revenue was essentially in line with expectations. It also cut its quarterly dividend by 64 percent, and announced 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

Cedar Fair — Cedar Fair lost $1.16 per share for its first quarter, six cents more than anticipated, while the amusement park operator's revenue also missed estimates. The company said results were impacted by the later than usual Easter and spring break holidays as well as heavy rains in California, and it made optimistic comments about the rest of 2017.

Perrigo – Perrigo said its offices were searched by investigators who are conducting a price collusion investigation of the generic drug industry. The drugmaker did not say which offices were searched or if anything was seized but said it is cooperating with the appropriate authorities.

Devon Energy — Devon announced plans to sell $1 billion in assets, so it can focus more on energy drilling activity in Oklahoma, west Texas, and New Mexico. It expects to complete those sales during the next 18 months.

Citrix Systems — Citrix is drawing bids from private equity firms Bain, Carlyle, and Thoma Bravo, according to a Bloomberg report. The software maker also received interest from at least one strategic suitor.