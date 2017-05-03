European markets seen mixed; EU toughens stance on Brexit; Fed in focus

    ×

    European markets are expected to open mixed Wednesday as investors digest the latest in Brexit negotiations and look ahead to a day of corporate earnings.

    The FTSE 100 is seen 13 points lower at 7,235; meanwhile the DAX is on course to open 8 points higher at 12,510; the CAC 40 is also seen 1 point higher at 5,302.

    Europe was seen divided after the latest developments in Brexit talks saw France and Germany toughen their stance towards the U.K., claiming that they would expect an upfront gross payment of up to 100 billion euros ($109 billion), according to new reports from the Financial Times.

    Elsewhere in France, campaigning for the second round runoff of the presidential race has entered its final days win opponents Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen vying to win crucial final support. The two will face each other Wednesday evening in a head-to-head televised debate.

    On the earnings front, BNP Paribas, Sainsbury's and Novo Nordisk are among those reporting Wednesday. The European Commission is also poised to publish its spring economic forecasts for gross domestic product (GDP).

    Stateside, The Federal Reserve will continue its two-day policy meeting, with investors largely expecting the Central Bank to hold interest rates steady. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with visiting Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

