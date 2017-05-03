European markets seen mixed; EU toughens stance on Brexit; Fed in focus

Europe was seen divided after the latest developments in Brexit talks saw France and Germany toughen their stance towards the U.K., claiming that they would expect an upfront gross payment of up to 100 billion euros ($109 billion), according to new reports from the Financial Times.

Elsewhere in France, campaigning for the second round runoff of the presidential race has entered its final days win opponents Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen vying to win crucial final support. The two will face each other Wednesday evening in a head-to-head televised debate.

On the earnings front, BNP Paribas, Sainsbury's and Novo Nordisk are among those reporting Wednesday. The European Commission is also poised to publish its spring economic forecasts for gross domestic product (GDP).

Stateside, The Federal Reserve will continue its two-day policy meeting, with investors largely expecting the Central Bank to hold interest rates steady. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with visiting Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

