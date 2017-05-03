Hydro helps Canada generate two thirds of electricity from renewables

Around two thirds of Canada's electricity in 2015 was generated using renewable sources, with hydropower accounting for roughly 60 percent, according to a report from the country's National Energy Board (NEB).

The report, released on Tuesday, said that electricity derived from hydropower in 2015 had typically come from large facilities with reservoirs.



This kind of hydropower was described as being "a valuable part of Canada's generation mix, since it economically stores energy and moderates fluctuations from more intermittent renewable sources."

According to the International Energy Agency, hydropower is "the largest single renewable electricity source today."



In terms of other sources, the NEB said that Canadian wind power capacity had increased twenty fold between 2005 and 2015, while biomass had helped provide around two percent of electricity generation in 2015. Solar was seen as being a "relatively small" part of Canada's electricity makeup.

The NEB said that more than 600 terawatt hours of electricity were produced in 2015, with just one terawatt hour seen as being enough to provide a year's electricity to 80,000 homes.

"Canada's hydro generation has allowed the country to be one of the global leaders in renewable energy for years," Shelley Milutinovic, the NEB's chief economist, said in a statement.



"Now, as solar, wind and other technologies become more cost competitive, we expect to see a continuing increase in their adoption in the future," Milutinovic added.