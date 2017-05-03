In fresh crackdown China wants online news sites to have approved staff

China is tightening its grip on online media, with new government regulations that aim to curb information published and distributed on the internet.

The rules, issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), become effective June 1 and apply to websites, blogs, livestreaming video, mobile messaging and social platforms. The government also specifically singled out topics including politics, economy, military, foreign affairs and "other areas of public interest."

All services must have a Chinese citizen as the top editor, and all editorial staff must be officially credentialed and approved by regulators. While this has been a longstanding requirement of traditional news media operating in China, online channels have fallen into a gray area.

The new curbs are meant to "strengthen management of information on the internet, promote the healthy and orderly development of internet news, in accordance to law," the CAC said in a statement published online.