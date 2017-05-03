Small Singapore has big ideas about innovation culture

Singapore's innovation journey so far had been necessitated by the need for survival.

The country has had to tackle some big macro problems: long-term potable water supply; food security; affordable housing; infrastructure; and talent acquisition, among others. Today, with one of the highest global standards of living, the urgency to innovate may not appear to be as high at first glance.

But appearances can be deceiving and the need for innovation has never been higher as Leonard noted.

"You sort of slip into this comfort zone and there's this idea that as soon as you are too comfortable, that's when things slip away from you because somebody across the street, across the continent is working harder," Leonard told CNBC at the side-lines of the Innovfest Unbound conference in Singapore.

Leonard has been at the cutting edge of Singapore's innovation story for years – he was formerly the CEO of the Infocomm Development Authority, which was restructured in 2016 to become the Government Technology Agency. Prior to that, he held Asia Pacific leadership roles based out of Singapore in some top tech companies.

"I am a big believer that there's no such thing as status quo. You're either always improving or you are declining," he said.

Other Voices

Becoming an innovation hub is an ambition for many cities because it attracts investments and talent and Singapore is no exception. There are three parameters — culture, ecosystem and the urban environment — that work together to make a successful innovation hub, according to Yossi Vardi, a veteran Israeli entrepreneur and investor.

Culture affects the willingness among innovators to take risks and can foster a more collaborative environment. A vibrant ecosystem allows people with similar mindsets to discuss ideas and help each other.