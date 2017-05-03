Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr. is betting on this 'Comic-Con' biz that's raking in millions

Robert Downey Jr. knows a hit when he sees one. The actor, who stars as industrialist Tony Stark and his Iron Man alter ego, was an early investor in Maker Studios, a YouTube-based video supplier that Walt Disney acquired in 2014 for $500 million.

Downey's Spidey sense tingled last June when he joined the $18.5 million Series A investor group backing Loot Crate, a Los Angeles-based subscription service that delivers monthly boxes of nerdy memorabilia to geeks and gamers.

The five-year-old company is one of the fastest-growing players in the red-hot market for trinkets, toys and T-shirts that appeal to fans of comic books, sci-fi movies and animation. Riding a wave of Walking Dead soap, Star Trek beach towels and Game of Thrones books, Loot Crate generated an estimated $116 million in revenue in 2015, according to co-founder Chris Davis. This is the most recent figure he would provide. The company isn't profitable.

"We're like Comic-Con in a box," says Davis, alluding to the annual San Diego convention of geeks and gamers. "We're curators for collectibles for a very serious fan."

Davis and co-founder Matthew Arevalo began Loot Crate in 2012 with $25,000 in money from angels. The serial entrepreneurs met at a 2012 Hackathon Convention in Los Angeles. At the outset, they packed boxes in Davis' father's house and enlisted family when the demand got heavy. Today more than 240 full-time employees pack up to 70,000 boxes a day in a 130,000-square-foot warehouse and ship them to an estimated 600,000 subscribers in 35 countries.