Did you hear the one about the funnyman who cried — and got 14 million Facebook views?

Jimmy Kimmel's tear-jerker of a monologue about the lifesaving heart surgery for his newborn son and about American health-care policy exploded on social media — and potentially added to the difficulties President Donald Trump faces in getting an Obamacare replacement bill passed in Congress.

Axios reported Wednesday that a video of the monologue from Monday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC was met with social media engagement that greatly exceeded what is typically seen for Kimmel-related content.

During the monologue , Kimmel criticized Trump's attempt to cut federal funding for the National Institutes of Health, and urged Republicans and Democrats to support health policy that protects all Americans from high medical costs.

"We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until what, a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all," Kimmel said. "Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there was a good chance you'd never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition."