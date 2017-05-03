Marine Le Pen has a plan in case she wins and France starts bleeding money

Marine Le Pen, the far-right French presidential candidate, told Reuters on Tuesday that she could use capital controls if she wins the presidential election and triggers a flight of money out of the country.

Capital controls allow a government to limit the flow of money into or out of a country. There are worries that France could get hit by capital flight if it negotiates to bolt from the European Union, as Le Pen has promised to do.

"I found her comments strange because, by saying that, she essentially admitted her policies would cause that kind of turmoil," said Charles Lichfield, Europe associate at Eurasia Group.

Le Pen has been a staunch proponent of taking France out of the European Union and out of the euro currency. She told Reuters she would replace it with something similar to the European Currency Unit, a basket of currencies that preceded the euro. That would exist alongside a national currency.