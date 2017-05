A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are down after Tuesday's modest gains for all three major indexes. Today we get the Fed's interest rate decision and ADP private sector jobs data for April.

-Watch shares of Apple after the company missed revenue and iPhone sales targets in its earnings report.

-Beef prices are soaring after a blizzard hit the Midwest this past weekend.