VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

The most expensive house in New Jersey is on the market for $49 million—take a look inside

Gold trim in grand ballroom of Stone Mansion in Alpine, NJ.
Inside the mega-mansion painted in 18kt gold   

The most expensive house in New Jersey could be yours.

Richard Kurtz, CEO of property management company The Kamson Corporation, purchased the 63-acre Frick Estate, formerly the home of the grandson of Henry Clay Frick, in 2006 and subdivided the land into several smaller plots.

Kurtz built a grand 30,000-square-foot home, known as the Stone Mansion, on one of the plots, where he intended to live with his wife. Then he decided to sell the Alpine, New Jersey, home when the pair divorced.

Though it's been on and off the market, the Stone Mansion is currently for sale. And though the asking price is down from a high of $68 million in 2010, at $48.8 million, it's still the most expensive house in the entire state.

Here's a peek inside.

The Kamson Corporation

The 30,000-square-foot palace includes 12 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. The foundation is built into solid granite and steel, making the structure extremely sturdy.

The Kamson Corporation

Located just eight miles from Manhattan, Stone Mansion sits on the Palisades Cliffs along the Hudson River. The house opens into an elegant entryway, adorned with high ceilings and a crystal chandelier.

In total, previous owners spent over $3 million on chandeliers alone.

The Kamson Corporation

The main palatial kitchen has two marble-topped islands and seating for four. It's one of four kitchens in the home. Another is located in the poolside cabana.

The Kamson Corporation

Another 10 guests can fit in the sun-soaked dining room.

The Kamson Corporation

Even a king-sized bed will seem small in the spacious master suite, which features his-and-hers closets and two separate bathrooms. The room overlooks the backyard, with a view of both the heated saltwater pool and tennis court.

The Kamson Corporation

There's no shortage of lavish amenities, including an indoor basketball court, an 11-car garage, a home theater and a private wine cellar.

The Kamson Corporation

The wine cellar holds a whopping 4,000 bottles of wine. It can be kept at two different temperatures for red and white wine, and each bottle is accompanied by a chip to track which have already been opened.

The Kamson Corporation

And new owners can dance the night away in their own lavish ballroom, complete with crystal chandeliers and a glorious view.

The Kamson Corporation

Don't miss: The most expensive house in Georgia is on the market for $48 million—take a look inside

This Atlanta
Check out this 7BR, 11BA Atlanta "megahome," the most expensive in the state   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...