The most expensive house in New Jersey is on the market for $49 million—take a look inside

The most expensive house in New Jersey could be yours.

Richard Kurtz, CEO of property management company The Kamson Corporation, purchased the 63-acre Frick Estate, formerly the home of the grandson of Henry Clay Frick, in 2006 and subdivided the land into several smaller plots.

Kurtz built a grand 30,000-square-foot home, known as the Stone Mansion, on one of the plots, where he intended to live with his wife. Then he decided to sell the Alpine, New Jersey, home when the pair divorced.

Though it's been on and off the market, the Stone Mansion is currently for sale. And though the asking price is down from a high of $68 million in 2010, at $48.8 million, it's still the most expensive house in the entire state.

Here's a peek inside.