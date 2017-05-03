Nasdaq futures under pressure after Apple reports weak iPhone sales

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, weighed down by Apple (AAPL) shares on disappointing fiscal second-quarter iPhone sales. The Fed concludes its two-day May meeting today with an afternoon policy statement. No interest rate hike is expected. (CNBC)

Ahead of Apple earnings, the Nasdaq closed at another record high Tuesday. The S&P 500 finished only a few points away from its 2017 high set on March 1. The Dow has been lagging and remains 166 points away from its March 1 peak. (CNBC)

The first of this week's two key jobs reports is out at 8:15 a.m. ET this morning, the ADP's April private-sector payrolls report. The government's April employment report is released on Friday.

U.S. employers hired significantly more people in April, making it the strongest month for hiring since June 2015, according to the LinkedIn Workforce Report. (CNBC)

The ISM's April nonmanufacturing index, a measure of the U.S. services economy is out at 10 a.m. ET, with economists expecting a slight gain to a 55.6 reading. The Energy Department issues its usual Wednesday look at oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. oil prices were higher this morning after a 2.4 percent decline on Tuesday. Energy is currently most highly valued sector in the S&P 500, though it's also the market's worst performer this year. (CNBC Trading Nation)

The real estate market is signaling stronger sales ahead as homebuyers finally returned to the mortgage market after two weeks of weakening during the height of the spring housing season. But refinances were lower on higher rates. (CNBC)