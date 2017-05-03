If a house is on fire, you do not wait for it to burn to the ground before trying to save the family trapped inside. The situation we face today with Obamacare is no different: It is on the verge of collapse, buckling under the weight of its own toxic mix of mandates and regulations, and many of our fellow Americans are trapped inside.

This crisis will not resolve itself — it is only getting worse, and America's families can't wait any longer. Do we have the courage to do what's right for the American people?

For the 535 members of Congress, who were elected to serve their fellow citizens, there should be no doubt about it: The time to act is now. To look at the failures in our health-care system today — to see the individuals, families, and businesses squeezed by soaring premiums, sky-high deductibles, and dwindling choices — and arrive at any other conclusion is an exercise in willful blindness.

The statistics tell the story that we know all too well. Since Obamacare's central rules took effect, premiums for individual market plans have doubled. At the same time, insurance coverage rates have fallen far short of predictions. The Congressional Budget Office had projected that 23 million Americans would be enrolled in the law's healthcare exchanges this year; the reality is that the number of Americans currently enrolled is less than half that estimate.

Patients increasingly don't have a choice of insurers, either. In one-third of all counties in America, there is only one insurance company participating on the exchanges; in another 37 percent of counties, there are just two. The situation is especially acute in rural areas, where prices are high and access to care is already a struggle.

One of the many fatal conceits of Obamacare is that a health-care system serving more than 300 million people spread across 50 diverse states can be micromanaged from a small group of rule writers and regulators in the nation's capital. History teaches us that attempting to impose such centralized command-and-control leads to calamitous results: costs go up, quality goes down, choices dwindle, innovation stalls, and all but those who can afford to get around the failing system suffer the consequences.