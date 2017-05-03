Sainsbury’s will ‘do what we need to’ to stem falling profits

Sainsbury's chief financial officer has claimed that the business will "do what we need to" to remain competitive as ailing food sales have weighed on the supermarket's profits for the third consecutive year.

"We will remain price competitive and will do what we need to do to ensure customers get great value when they come into our stores," Kevin O'Byrne told CNBC shortly after the food retailer announced an 8.2 percent fall in pre-tax profits to £503 million ($650 million).

He said the company will remain committed to cutting food prices and removing "unnecessary tasks and activities" to deliver on the firm's £500 million cost saving program.

The full-year results mark a fall from 2016 pre-tax profits of £548 million as the retailer continues to battle to maintain its slimming share of the food retail business.