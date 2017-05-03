In a 50-49 vote, the U.S. Senate repealed Labor Department rules from the Obama administration that would have made it easier for states to offer retirement plans to private-sector employees who don't have those benefits at work.

Trade groups from the financial services industry supported the measure while consumer advocates worried that it will be harder to help the roughly 55 million employees who don't have access to a workplace retirement plan.

"Striking down this rule will have a chilling effect on states that are establishing their own retirement savings programs, which in turn will harm small businesses and their employees," John Arensmeyer, founder and CEO of Small Business Majority, an advocacy group for small business owners, said in a statement.

The financial services industry had opposed the Obama-era rules because they feared that state-run retirement plans would have unfair advantages when competing with plans from the private sector.

"While we agree that more must be done to encourage Americans to save for retirement, exempting state plans from providing important protections for workers is not the solution. This resolution ensures that retirement savers have the same high-level protections and options available to workers under private plans," said Lisa Bleier, SIFMA managing director and associate general counsel, in a statement.

Lawmakers in 30 states have considered providing government-run retirement plans to private-sector workers.

Five states — California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland and Oregon — already have approved programs that would automatically enroll workers without employer-sponsored retirement plans into individual retirement accounts. Oregon is scheduled to open its retirement plan to a small group of workers starting July 1.

Oregon intends to move forward with its pilot program, state officials said, but the Senate vote creates legal uncertainty for the state and companies that participate in the program.

The House of Representatives has already passed bills that eliminate legal protections for cities and states that create retirement plans for private-sector workers without those benefits.

In March, the Senate narrowly repealed rules that would have made it easier for cities to provide government-run retirement plans to private-sector workers, which President Donald Trump signed into law in April.

Now the measure that makes it harder for states to create workplace plans for people without retirement benefits awaits the president's signature.