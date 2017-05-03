Here's Why It's Never a Good Idea to Insult Mark Cuban

When it comes to business, Mark Cuban doesn't mince words -- as one unlucky entrepreneur found out. In this heated clip, watch as Kent Frankovich, in the tank to pitch Revolights, his bicycle safety product, learns 'the art of the deal' the hard way.

Frankovich is offered more than double what he originally asked for his LED lighting design that fits comfortably onto bike wheels. But when he continues to search for a better deal, he gets chewed out by Cuban who questions his sincerity. Even Mr. Wonderful looks as though he wouldn't want to get on Cuban's bad side. Lesson learned potential tank-dwellers: when there's a good deal on the table, don't push your luck.