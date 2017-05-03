Singapore to invest over $100 million in A.I. in next five years in smart nation, innovation hub push

First, a national program called AI.SG from a partnership between six government agencies: the NRF, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDG) in the Prime Minister's Office, the Economic Development Board, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, SGInnovate and the Integrated Health Information Systems.

"AI.SG will do three key things," Yaacob said in a speech at the Innovfest Unbound conference in Singapore.

"First, address major challenges that affect both society and industry, second invest in deep capabilities to catch the next wave of scientific innovation, and finally, grow A.I. innovation and adoption in companies."

The minister added that the three focus areas of application for AI.SG were finance, city management solutions and healthcare.

The NRF will invest up to 150 million Singapore dollars ($107.64 million) over five years in AI.SG. The initiative will be helmed by Tan Kok Yam, deputy secretary at SNDG, and Professor Ho Teck Hua, deputy president of research and technology at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

"AI.SG builds on the current A.I. knowledge and capabilities that we have built up across our Singapore-based research institutions with our past R&D investments," said Professor Low Teck Seng, CEO of NRF, in a statement.