Sprint CEO on iPhone sales: I don't understand why everybody gets so concerned

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure told CNBC on Wednesday he doesn't understand why Wall Street gets so concerned with Apple's iPhone sales.
His comments came a day after Apple's stock took a dip after it reported fewer-than-expected iPhone sales in the last quarter.
Apple said iPhone shipments totaled 50.8 million in its most recent quarter, below the expected number of 52 million. The tech giant's stock declined more than 1 percent in early trading Wednesday.
Apple CEO Tim Cook attributed the disappointing numbers to the "consequence of the number of rumors and reports about future products."
On Wednesday, Sprint, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, said in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report that its quarterly loss narrowed