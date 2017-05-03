Sprint CEO on iPhone sales: I don't understand why everybody gets so concerned

Sprint CEO: We are open to merging the company 1 Hour Ago | 03:15

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure told CNBC on Wednesday he doesn't understand why Wall Street gets so concerned with Apple's iPhone sales.

" IPhones are selling. Right now we have a great promotion on iPhones. And iPhone has a tremendously loyal base. And when the new iPhone comes out (there is) going to be another record at least from the Sprint side," Claure said on "Squawk on the Street."

His comments came a day after Apple's stock took a dip after it reported fewer-than-expected iPhone sales in the last quarter.

Apple said iPhone shipments totaled 50.8 million in its most recent quarter, below the expected number of 52 million. The tech giant's stock declined more than 1 percent in early trading Wednesday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook attributed the disappointing numbers to the "consequence of the number of rumors and reports about future products."