Square shares surged in after-hours trading after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that bested analyst expectations.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street was expecting:

Loss per share : 4 cents vs. 8 cents expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus

: 4 cents vs. 8 cents expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus Revenue : $461.6 million vs. $450.7 million expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus

: $461.6 million vs. $450.7 million expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus Gross payment volume: $13.64 billion, in-line with StreetAccount consensus

The stock briefly gained more than 10 percent in extended trade. The stock later pared its gains, but was last seen trading more than 5 percent higher.

In March, Square launched in the U.K., hoping to capitalize on a market where 70 percent of shoppers prefer to pay with card. Despite the clear payment preference, Square estimated that more than half of small businesses in the country did not accept card payments.

In late April, Square acquired Yik Yak employees as the social network winds down its app.

The stock has surged more than 34 percent in the past year, hitting an all-time intraday high of $19.03 a share on Tuesday.

